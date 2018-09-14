Cramer's lightning round: Out 3 to 5 years, 'wild trader' Spotify is attractive   

Spotify: "I would buy more. The problem is it's a wild, wild trader. But let's take out a three-to-five [year] look: this thing is one of the great subscription [stocks]. You know we love the subscription economy. This is at the heart of it."

Owens Corning: "It's going to be a rough slog. Why is it a rough slog? Because of the fact that it's related to housing. And I don't mean to conflate human life and money, but you know what? You may get bailed out of here because of the hurricane. That's what would do it."

Flagstar Bancorp: "Here's what you are in that: the House of Pain. I don't need you in that address. You don't want to be in that bank."

Vipshop Holdings: "Sell, sell, sell. I mean, maybe it bounces and you can get out of it, but we've disliked this for a long time."

Cray Inc.: "Oh, my god, the high-performance computing company? No. I mean, I've got enough problems. Why don't we stick with Cisco? OK? Let's stick with Cisco, kind of hardware-software."

3D Systems Corp.: "I went through that conference call. That was a great quarter. It took people by surprise. It was really good. I've been recommending HPQ as a way to do it, but – it's the first time I've ever said this – I actually think that 3D might be investable. I really didn't think it was before."

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: "No, no, no, no. It's a wasting asset. I don't want you there. I know people like the 17 percent yield, but you're buying at a 52-week high. I'm going to say ix-nay on that trade."