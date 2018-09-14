Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised to cap a positive week with more gains

Hurricane Florence, now a category 1, was spreading heavy rain and strong winds into the Carolinas this morning, with landfall expected near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina later today. (The Weather Channel)



The Senate Judiciary Committee's vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is now scheduled for next Thursday. His nomination will be considered by the full Senate later in September. (CNBC)

Some American companies, especially those in the automotive business, are getting hurt by new tariffs from both the White House and China, according to a survey released this week by the American Chamber of Commerce. (CNBC)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election. (Reuters)



Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, during a New York Times TimesTalks event, said a crisis like the one that happened in 2008 may not happen again, but she worries about working class Americans. (CNBC)

Trump rejected the official death toll from hurricanes that struck Puerto Rico last fall — and without evidence blamed Democrats for inflating that tally. In August, the Puerto Rican government raised the official death count dramatically to 2,975. (CNBC)



Dozens of explosions, apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture, rocked three communities near Boston, killing at least one person and injuring 12. The explosions also prompted the evacuation of hundreds. (Reuters)

Goldman Sachs' (GS) incoming CEO David Solomon has another big change in store. He named Stephen Scherr as chief financial officer, replacing Martin Chavez. Solomon also names John Waldron as the bank's president. (CNBC)

Amazon.com (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos said a decision on where the company will build a second headquarters will be made before the end of the year. He also hinted the new $2 billion philanthropic fund could expand in the future. (CNBC)



Elon Musk's SpaceX announced in a tweet that it had signed up the first private passenger seeking to fly around the moon. But the space transportation company provided no timetable or other details about the plan. (WSJ)