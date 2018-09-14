Sen. Elizabeth Warren may be one of President Donald Trump's most vocal critics. But she does not want to boot him out of office, yet.

Ahead of November's critical midterm elections, billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer has piled more than $20 million into his campaign to impeach the president. Asked Thursday evening if she agreed with the mega donor's effort, Warren answered, "Nope."

The Massachusetts Democrat said she wanted to see special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation come to a close before she draws a conclusion. The former FBI director is looking into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin.

Warren said she gets "worried" about the president trying to fire Mueller when he rages against Mueller or the Justice Department that appointed him. She urged congressional Republicans to take up legislation protecting Mueller.

"The investigation then can be completed, and once the investigation is completed, then we know what we've got in front of us," Warren said during a New York Times TimesTalks event.