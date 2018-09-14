Sen. Elizabeth Warren sees new dangers lurking 10 years after collapse of Lehman Brothers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren does not necessarily see a better financial system 10 years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Rather, she said, the United States is in a "different place" — one which poses risks separate from the ones that led to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

On Thursday evening, the Massachusetts Democrat and champion of bank regulation said "parts" of the American system have improved. She pointed to the Dodd-Frank financial reforms and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog she helped to create after the crisis.

Still, Warren said she worries about the financial security of working and middle class Americans, who she described as not having enjoyed the spoils of strong gross domestic product growth and record corporate profits. Issues such as mounting student debt and costs of health care and other necessities outpacing wage gains raise concerns for the senator, she said.

"Families live one bad diagnosis, one pink slip away from financial calamity," Warren said during a New York Times TimesTalks event.

"And they know it. And they read every headline that says 'economy great,' and they think, 'What the hell happened to my family?' And they are right to ask that question. Because America's government has failed them," she added.

Warren, often mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2020, spent the hour-long talk largely detailing proposals to further secure the financial system and contrasting her economic vision from President Donald Trump's. The senator repeatedly described herself as someone who believes in the power of financial markets — when they have the right safeguards in place.