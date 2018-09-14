VISIT CNBC.COM

Ask yourself these questions to figure out what type of entrepreneur you want to be

Businesswoman working with colleague standing by
Jacob Ammentorp Lund | iStock / Getty Images Plus | Getty Images

What does it take psychologically for a talented businessperson to reach entrepreneur status?

Nicolette Wilson-Clarke is a master coach and founder of Embodied Entrepreneur who helps creative executives reach their full potential by not letting insecurities get in the way of what they want to achieve.

"My role really as a master coach is to ask powerful questions to get to the core of the issue," Wilson-Clarke said, adding that she tries to empower her clients and aid them on their entrepreneurial journeys by helping them stay focused, powerful and balanced — in both mind and body.

She asks important life questions, and observes the responses, to identify what obstacles impede each individual's progress. This, she explained, allows her to cut straight to the point and remove any feelings of discomfort that the client may have.

Wilson-Clarke walks CNBC Make It through what it takes on a psychological level to succeed.

1. Define your principles

 
andresr | E+ | Getty Images
 

"The first thing is: what do you stand for?" she said.

After being asked this question, a budding entrepreneur is compelled to determine his or her values, and what as an individual he or she aligns to.

"A lot of my experience has been — especially when I've worked with women who've worked for other companies, for example — (I've noticed) that they've realized once they've (looked at their) values, that their values are not aligned with the corporation that they work for," Wilson-Clarke said, who recently has worked predominantly with female entrepreneurs.

She added that often her clients then understand why they might be resistant to change, while others become aware of this.

Sometimes, it can be as simple as asking this question for someone to help understand their goals, Wilson-Clarke explained — what makes them happy and how to reduce any challenges and anxiety that come with years of aligning themselves with an ideology that may be at odds with who they are.

2. Find your passion

The next step is to determine what you are passionate about, the master coach said, while listening to your core values and thinking about your current career.

Businesswoman talking on cell phone in new office
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

For instance, a job and work are two distinct concepts. Typically, a job is something you are being paid to do, Wilson-Clarke said, while your work can be interpreted as "why are you here?" and "what is the work that you are contributing towards the world?"

"I think you can bring your work into your job, but I don't think you can bring your job into your work. So, understanding your purpose is a really beneficial thing in part of becoming embodied," she added.

3. Consider how you spend your time

After examining what values you hold and your purpose in the working world, the next step is to look at your daily routine and how you spend your time.

Questions that Wilson-Clarke suggests businesspeople should ask themselves include:

  • How are you using your time?
  • What's your work-life balance like?
  • How much time are you committing to your current job, and how much to family, friends and your passions?

Asking questions like these allow people to assess whether they have a healthy relationship with their work, and whether they truly enjoy it, the master coach said.

"Making sure that you have a healthy mind and body relationship. So for the body relationship, for instance: how much do you exercise, how much time do you contribute to your own body (gym, yoga, classes). And for the mind: do you give yourself quiet time? And that can be interpreted in so many ways — meditation, prayer" or something else mindful, she said.

Outdoor meditation
Marcin Wiklik | iStock / Getty Images Plus | Getty Images

These are some of the concepts that Wilson-Clarke suggests, when it comes to her client work and helping people figure out how embodied they are, as "being embodied is like being whole."

Wilson-Clarke said people need to ask themselves, "How are you getting the all of you, into your world?"

"Then thinking about the bigger picture — about why you are here but (also) what you want to leave behind when you are no longer here," she added.

If you are thinking of making an impact as an entrepreneur, it's important to consider whether you'd like to leave a trail for others to follow or a legacy that people will take note of, Wilson-Clarke said. And thinking about this can be important in locating "that end goal of your whole 'wholeness'."

