What does it take psychologically for a talented businessperson to reach entrepreneur status?

Nicolette Wilson-Clarke is a master coach and founder of Embodied Entrepreneur who helps creative executives reach their full potential by not letting insecurities get in the way of what they want to achieve.

"My role really as a master coach is to ask powerful questions to get to the core of the issue," Wilson-Clarke said, adding that she tries to empower her clients and aid them on their entrepreneurial journeys by helping them stay focused, powerful and balanced — in both mind and body.

She asks important life questions, and observes the responses, to identify what obstacles impede each individual's progress. This, she explained, allows her to cut straight to the point and remove any feelings of discomfort that the client may have.

Wilson-Clarke walks CNBC Make It through what it takes on a psychological level to succeed.