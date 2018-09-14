Former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty in a deal to resolve charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, but it is not clear if the longtime Republican operative will cooperate with prosecutors against President Donald Trump.

If he does, Manafort could prove to be a significant witness for Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by members of Trump campaign with Moscow.

Jury selection for Manafort's second federal criminal trial was scheduled for Monday in Washington. Revised charges filed against him on Friday accuse him of a myriad of criminal acts related to his consulting work in Ukraine.

The charging document, while accusing him of just two criminal counts, appears to be designed to resolve not only the entire case in Washington, but the prosecution in Alexandria, Virginia, where Manafort was convicted of eight counts last month.

The new document alleges Manafort engaged in a conspiracy involving money laundering, tax fraud, failing to report foreign bank accounts, violating rules requiring registration of foreign agents, lying and witness tampering.

Criminal informations are routinely filed in federal cases when a defendant has agreed to plead guilty. The charging document will replace an indictment that had been pending against Manafort in Washington court, where the 69-year-old defendant is scheduled to appear later Friday morning.

A court document notes that the pretrial conference originally scheduled for Friday morning now will be an "arraignment and plea agreement hearing."

In a statement Mueller's office said: "Additional information will be provided in the near future."

Manafort's lawyer, Kevin Downing, entered the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington later Friday morning and did not respond when asked "why are they changing the plea."

According to the charging document, Manafort will forfeit his home in the ritzy Hamptons section of New York's Long Island, properties in New York City and property on Edgewood Street in Alexandria, Virginia,

In addition, Manafort will forfeit all of the money contained in four bank accounts and a life insurance policy.

With the newly revised charges, it is not clear what kind of prison sentence Manafort could be facing. Before the deal, he faced the possibility of decades in prison, which given his age would have effectively been a life term.

Manafort was convicted last month on bank and tax fraud charges. Jurors deadlocked on 10 other counts, for which Mueller could have sought a retrial.

He has been held in jail since June after Mueller accused him in the Washington case of trying to tamper with witnesses against him.