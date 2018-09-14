'Game of Thrones' is nominated for 22 Emmys—here's how much each episode costs to produce

The HBO show "Game of Thrones" is one of the most popular on television. The season seven premiere garnered over 30 million viewers in the U.S. alone and the show earned 22 nominations for the 2018 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

But all of those CGI dragons and epic battle scenes don't come cheap.

Starting with the show's sixth season, a single "Game of Thrones" episode cost around $10 million to produce, according to an exclusive feature in the April 2016 print edition of Entertainment Weekly. That marks a budget increase of around $4 million per episode, up from the approximate $6 million earlier episodes cost, according to E! News.

Season eight will be even more expensive: Episodes will cost a whopping $15 million each, Variety reports.