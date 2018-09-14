BOE governor is 'completely wrong' over no-deal Brexit warning, JD Wetherspoon CEO says

JD Wetherspoon founder: We believe the country would be better with a 'no-deal' Brexit 17 Mins Ago | 03:40

The founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon believes Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney is "completely wrong" over the potential impact of a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

Tim Martin of Wetherspoon, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that he believed the company was "trundling along nicely," shortly after reporting full-year profits had increased 16.5 percent.

However, this was in spite of ongoing uncertainty over Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU, he added.

"There is a lot of smokescreen and there is a lot of people who don't know what they are talking about. We believe the country would be better off with no deal because it is a protectionist system — so why not say it?" Martin said.

Major British companies have called on the government to remain in a customs union with the bloc after Brexit, warning of the risk of additional charges and border delays if they are outside the common external tariff area.

However, Wetherspoon's Martin — who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU — believes a no-deal Brexit, would be in the U.K.'s best interests.

When asked about Carney's reported comments that a no-deal Brexit could lead to economic chaos, Martin replied: "I think Mark Carney has got it completely wrong, he has got a terrible record for making these sort of predictions."