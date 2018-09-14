Mega Millions jackpot swells to $227 million. What to do first if you win.

With no one hitting the latest Mega Millions jackpot drawing, the prize has climbed to $227 million.
If you have a ticket or plan to buy one before Friday night's drawing, remember that suddenly having that amount of money is a life-changer in more ways than having a really fat bank account. And if you don't approach it properly, that windfall could bring unanticipated headaches.
"It can be both a blessing and a curse," said certified financial planner Jim Shagawat, president of Windfall Wealth Advisors in Paramus, New Jersey. "If you win, take a deep breath and don't make any major moves right away."