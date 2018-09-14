Mega Millions jackpot swells to $227 million. What to do first if you win.

One of the big decisions you'll have to make if you win is whether to take the lump sum of $134 million or spread the winnings over several decades. For the cash option, the 25 percent federal tax withholding of $33.5 million would reduce the amount to $100.5 million. You also likely will owe more to Uncle Sam at tax time.

On top of that, there will be state taxes on your windfall unless you live where lottery wins are untaxed. In states that do take a piece, the range is from a high of 8.82 percent in New York to a low of 2.9 percent in North Dakota, according to lottery site USAMega.com.

The important thing is to avoid becoming a lottery winner who unintentionally fritters away the new wealth.

"The main reason that happens is there's a failure to develop a plan for careful and thoughtful management of the money," Shagawat said.

Here are some tips for the winner.