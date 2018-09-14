'Paul Manafort will tell the truth,' Trump's legal team said. Minutes later, they took it back

Entirely misleading to say to American people this exonerates Trump, says former federal prosecutor 31 Mins Ago | 06:24

Will Paul Manafort tell special counsel Robert Mueller the truth? Trump's legal team can't make up its mind.

After Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors working for the special counsel on Friday, President Donald Trump's legal team released a statement attributed to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's outside counsel in charge of the Russia probe.

"Once again an investigation has concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign. The reason: the President did nothing wrong and Paul Manafort will tell the truth."

Minutes later, they seemed to reconsider. A "corrected" statement removed the bit about Manafort telling the truth. That statement said, in full:

Once again an investigation has concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign. The reason: the President did nothing wrong.

Trump has offered words of support for his former campaign manager throughout Manafort's legal battle with Mueller. After Manafort was convicted last month on a number of charges Mueller brought in Virginia federal court, Trump wrote in a post on Twitter that "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family."