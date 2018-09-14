Trump plans to visit areas hit by Hurricane Florence next week: White House

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the areas affected by Hurricane Florence next week, the White House said in a statement Friday.

Hurricane Florence has already claimed several lives in North Carolina after it made landfall Friday morning as a Category 1 storm, bringing torrential rainfall and flooding to the state.

The White House said that President Trump will travel to the affected areas early to the middle of next week, "once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts."