Economic data due Friday includes retail sales and import and export price indexes at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production figures at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment and business inventories data at 10 a.m. ET.

In earnings, Dave & Buster's is set to publish its latest corporate results before the bell.

On the central banking front, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to make an appearance at the Northeast Indiana Regional Economic Forum in Fort Wayne. This comes a day after a slew of central banking decisions overseas, and the release of the latest consumer price index (CPI) figures, which came in below market expectations.

The future of trade relations between the U.S. and China continues to occupy investors' time. Earlier this week, sources told CNBC that Washington was seeking to restart trade discussions with Beijing. However, President Donald Trump said Thursday that there is no pressure to strike a trade deal with China, adding an air of caution to markets.

Overseas, markets in Asia and Europe showed a mostly positive picture.