Cramer Remix: A pullback in these stocks is a gift to investors   

CNBC's Jim Cramer has realized that in this market, it doesn't really pay to be smart.

"Don't try to be clever: this is a market that rewards obvious thinking," the "Mad Money" host said after stocks closed down slightly on Monday. "While [it] may sound like the dumbest investment strategy imaginable – pure circular reasoning – it's also been incredibly profitable. And I think it's going to stay that way until the end of the year."

Cramer spotted a particularly attractive opportunity in shares of the medical device makers, when Boston Scientific, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, PerkinElmer, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zimmer Biomet and Intuitive Surgical finally paused their respective rallies.

"These are sainted stocks. The fact that they pulled back today is a gift," he said. "When the secular growth winners pull back like they did today, you want to be a buyer, not a seller."