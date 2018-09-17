Credit expert: This is the No. 1 mistake to avoid if you want a great credit score

While a high credit score pays off in perks, a low one gives financial institutions less reason to trust you. Without a good score, you may have to pay higher interest rates and put down security deposits. If your score is bad enough, you may not even qualify for the loan you need at all.

And of the various mistakes you can make that can hurt your credit score, one stands out, Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and awareness at Experian, tells CNBC Make It. "The No. 1 thing that hurts people's scores is late payments," Griffin says. Missing a deadline may seem harmless enough, but it has a surprisingly significant impact.

Payment history, or whether you've made your payments on time, matters most when your score is calculated. And it's not just credit card payments you have to worry about. Whether you're responsible about handling your rent, utilities and other bills can make or break your score, too.