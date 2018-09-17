Here's how much an Emmy statue is worth

Each year the Television Academy hands out dozens of shiny awards, and in the months leading up to the event, actors, directors and production companies fight tooth and nail to win these little golden statues.

Variety estimates that companies spend roughly $1 million for a top-tier Emmy campaign, and with good reason. For studios, winning an Emmy means greater exposure. For actors, winning an Emmy means bigger paychecks and a broader range of opportunities.

But what's the statue itself worth?

According to the Los Angeles Times, the statues are made of copper and nickel and dipped in liquid gold. They cost between $300 and $400 to manufacture and weigh about 128 ounces, approximately the weight of a gallon of water. (The current going rate for an ounce of gold is about $1,196.30, so if Emmys were made of solid gold, they would be worth about $153,126.)