INDUSTRY LEADERS TO REVEAL FRESH MARKET IDEAS AT THE 4th ANNUAL SOHN TEL AVIV CONFERENCE 

Globally-renowned conference raises millions for the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and childhood diseases

The Sohn Conference Foundation is proud to announce the speaker lineup for the 4th Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC, to be held on October 3rd 2018 at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Convention Center. At the Conference, speakers reveal their best investment ideas and raise money for charity. The Conference benefits the Israel Rett Syndrome Foundation and Kids Kicking Cancer, charities that fund medical research for improved treatments and cures for childhood diseases, including the Sohn Conference Foundation.

"The remarkable expansion of the Sohn Conference Foundation to emerging global hedge fund centers has allowed the Foundation to fund the most innovative initiatives to benefit pediatric cancer and other children's diseases around the world," said Evan Sohn, Co-Founder of the Sohn Conference Foundation.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support and success of last year's sold out conference", said Eddie Shapiro, Co-Chairman of Sohn Tel Aviv. Sponsors of the 4th Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Conference include Jefferies and Citi as Lead sponsors, Credit Suisse Asset Management as Platinum sponsor and Azrieli Group, GAM and WisdomTree.

"Hosting the prestigious Sohn Investment Conference again in Israel, at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reinforces that Tel Aviv has grown to become one of the most important financial capitals in the world," noted Daniel Schwartz, Co-Chairman of Sohn Tel Aviv and Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, York Capital Management LLC.

The speaker lineup for the 4th Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference:

Bart Baum, Principal and CIO of Ionic Capital Management, a $3 billion New York-based investment company

Matthew Beesley is Head of Investments at GAM, a $110 billion European fund manager

Seth Fischer, CIO of Oasis Management Co. Ltd., with a return in the main fund of over 17% per year since 2002

Sander Gerber, CEO and CIO of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, a $3 billion private investment firm

Paul Glazer, CEO and CIO of Glazer Capital, a New York-based investment firm managing over $1 billion

Maj. Gen (ret.) Yoav Har-Even is the CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the developer of the Iron Dome Missile Defense system

Shimon Hassin is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of Sphera Fixed Income Strategies, part of the largest hedge fund management company in Israel

Andrew Herenstein, Co-Portfolio Manager and Co-Founder of Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a $5 billion private investment firm

Amos Meron, Co-Founder and CIO of Empyrean Capital Partners, a multi-billion-dollar investment firm

Maj. Gen (ret.) Giora Romm, former Deputy Chief of the Israeli Air Force and Dir. Gen. of ICAA

Aaron Stern, Head of International Investments at Fir Tree Partners, an $8 billion New York-based investment company

Amir Vardi, Managing Director focused on Structured Products and CLOs within the Credit Investments Group at Credit Suisse Asset Management, a $52 billion non-investment grade credit manager based in New York and London

Alex Waislitz, Executive Chairman and CIO of Thorney Investment Group a Melbourne, Australia-based activist hedge fund and technology investment company

Todd Westhus, CEO and CIO of Olympic Peak Management, a hedge fund launching 1.1.2019 with over $200 million of anchor capital from investors which include among others Richard Perry and Paul Leff (Perry Capital) and Marc Lasry (Avenue Capital)

Dr. David Zervos, CIO of Global Macro Division of Jefferies Investment Advisors and Global Chief Strategist of Jefferies, LLC, the largest private investment bank in the world

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

The Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. His friends and family founded the New York Sohn Investment Conference in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn Conferences to bring the financial community together for charitable causes. Sohn Conferences include, Sohn Australia, Sohn Brazil, Sohn Canada, Sohn Geneva, Sohn Hong Kong, Sohn India, Sohn London, Sohn Monaco, Sohn San Francisco, and Sohn Tel Aviv. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $85 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at www.sohnconference.org

ABOUT CNBC

