Instagram launches new shopping features 

Instagram announced two new updates to its app on Monday, making it easier for users to purchase items featured by businesses and influencers. Users will be able to click links to purchase items from stories and from the explore tab.

Instagram, a unit of Facebook, began testing shopping in stories in June, and is now expanding the option to businesses in 46 countries. The feature will allow users to tap on items in stories to reveal more details about them, and a link to purchase the item.

In a survey, Instagram, found that users watch stories to stay in the know with brands that they are interested in. Ninety million accounts already tap photos to reveal tags in shopping posts, according to the company.

Instagram will also launch shopping in its explore channel. This feature will begin Monday in select locations, and will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks. This will be a personalized channel, with shopping posts from brands you follow, and brands the app thinks you might like.

"Shopping is more than an errand – it's also about what you discover along the way. For many people on Instagram, shopping is an entertaining way to get inspired and connect with new and interesting brands," the company said in a statement. They say they will continue to explore features and experiences to make their app the best place to shop favorite brands, and find inspiration.