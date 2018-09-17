Stocks are set for a lower open with new Trump tariffs on China expected

Scattered showers are possible early this week in the flood-ravaged Carolinas after deadly storm Florence continued to drench North Carolina on Sunday, cutting off the coastal city of Wilmington. (Weather Channel)



* South Carolina rivers may begin cresting tonight into tomorrow (USA Today)

* The White House considered in recent days replacing FEMA chief who face accusations of misused resources (WSJ)

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during a high school party in the early 1980s has come forward publicly. Kavanaugh flatly denies the accusation. (Washington Post)



* Three GOP senators weigh in on delaying Kavanaugh vote (CNN)

Michael Bloomberg is actively considering a 2020 campaign, concluding that running as a Democrat would be his only path to the White House even as he voices disagreements with progressives. (NY Times)



* Jamie Dimon again walks back Trump criticism, saying he wouldn't make a good candidate (Reuters)

Meredith Corporation (MDP) has agreed to sell its Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff for $190 million. The deal is unrelated to Salesforce (CRM), where Marc Benioff is chairman and co-chief executive. (CNBC)

Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla has gone from "production hell to delivery logistics hell," in response to a consumer complaint about delays in delivery of its Model 3 electric sedan. (Reuters)



* Musk wants Tesla to do collision repairs in-house, blaming outside shops for long wait times (CNBC)



Musk's SpaceX is expected to name the first private passenger to fly around the moon at an event this evening. Musk posted photos Sunday showing a huge rocket that will be used for the mission. (USA Today)

DowDuPont (DWDP) said CEO Edward Breen will take over as the executive chairman of its specialty-products unit after the chemicals major separates into three different units. (Reuters)

In separate filings, Campbell Soup (CPB) and activist hedge fund Third Point each urged shareholders of the foodmaker to vote for two completely different board nominee slates. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) is investigating suspected data leaks and bribes of its employees. Such moves can give an edge to independent merchants who sell their products on Amazon. (WSJ)

Cautious and clumsy consumers should be prepared to pay more to protect the new, bigger iPhones. The tech giant rolled out additional AppleCare options including monthly plans and theft and loss protection. (USA Today)