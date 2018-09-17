Stocks are set for a lower open with new Trump tariffs on China expected

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Monday open on Wall Street after the biggest weekly gain for the S&P 500 in two months. The S&P heads into the new week with a five-session winning streak, the first since February. (CNBC)
One potential negative for the markets is an expected announcement as early as today by the Donald Trump administration of $200 billion in new China-related tariffs, although that anticipated move was widely reported Friday. (CNBC)
* Beijing won't just play defense in trade war: Chinese media (Reuters)
Meanwhile, senior Wall Street executives from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Blackstone were in Beijing, meeting with current and former Chinese officials and bankers. (NY Times)
On today's economic calendar, the New York Fed issues its manufacturing index at 8:30 a.m. ET. There are no major earnings reports this morning; FedEx (FDX) and Oracle (ORCL) top this afternoon's list. (CNBC)