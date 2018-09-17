Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Oracle shares fell more than 3 percent in after-hours trading after the release of its first quarter earnings report. The company reported their earnings per share as 71 cents, beating analysts' estimates of 69 cents a share. However, it missed estimates for revenue, reporting $9.2 billion while it was expected to report $9.28 billion.

FedEx shares decreased more than 2.5 percent in after-hours trading when it released its first quarter earnings report. Its earnings per share were $3.46, missing analysts' estimate of $3.81. The company beat estimates on revenue of $16.88 billion, reporting $17.05 billion.

Univar Inc. shares increased up to 1.2 percent after the chemical distributor announced it would acquire Nexeo Solutions for $2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. Univar CEO David Jukes said it expects the merger "to generate $100 million of annual run rate cost savings by the third year following close and reduce annual capital expenditures by $15 million immediately."

Nexeo Solutions shares soared 16 percent in post-market trading after being halted. Nexeo was acquired by a company owned by Wilbur Ross in 2016. He has since become the U.S. Commerce Secretary.