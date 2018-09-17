This is the No. 1 source of financial stress in Florida—and it's not debt or the cost of housing

In Florida, the median price for a home is nearly $300,000, according to real-estate website Zillow, and the median rent is $1,800. That's compared to the national median of $278,000 and $1,695, respectively. And in the expensive ZIP code of Boca Grande, housing prices go dramatically higher: It can cost more than $1.6 million to buy the typical home.

Still, while residents must contend with some of the most expensive real-estate prices in the country, residents of the Sunshine State say their top source of financial stress isn't housing. It's the cost of living overall.

That's according to financial site GOBankingRates, which conducted a survey of more than 2,000 people from every state and Washington, D.C., "to pinpoint what's causing the worst financial fears and stress among Americans."

Respondents could choose: "debt," "education," including things like college expenses, "everyday costs," including groceries and utilities, "family," including child care and divorce, "health care," "housing," or "taxes."

Floridians chose everyday costs.