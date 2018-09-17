Trump will slap 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods — and they will go to 25% at year-end

Trump has previously said that those additional duties are "ready to go on short notice if I want."

The action will only ratchet up tensions between Washington and Beijing. The president seeks a new trade agreement amid complaints about alleged theft of intellectual property by Chinese companies and concerns about the U.S. trade deficit with China. The two sides have failed to reach a deal to resolve the White House's concerns with China's trade practices despite a series of talks.

"We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly," Trump said in the statement.

"But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices."

The president has defended his tariff moves, despite mounting criticism from Republican lawmakers and potential political damage. On Monday morning, he tweeted: "Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country - and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be 'Tariffed!'"

The White House has already levied tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese products. Beijing responded with measures targeting $50 billion on American goods, raising fears about damage to the American farm industry.

Some administration officials have pushed for additional talks with China as they try to ease tensions with the world's second-largest economy. But Trump contended last week that the U.S. was under "no pressure" to reach an agreement.