Political concerns from recent sessions continue to rattle investors. Markets remained jittery Monday following media reports that President Donald Trump is preparing a fresh round of tariffs on around $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, which could start as soon as this week or today.

A senior administration official familiar with the matter went onto confirm with CNBC on Sunday that the U.S. administration was readying a fresh round of tariffs.

China's Foreign Ministry responded to the speculation Monday, stating that Beijing would retaliate in kind should the U.S. initiate fresh tariffs, Reuters reported. This comes just days after news emerged that the U.S. was seeking to reignite trade discussions with China.

On Monday, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill auction, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

No members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak.