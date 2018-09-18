Credit cards offer more than just rewards—here are 7 of the best lesser-known perks

Credit cards can help you build your credit score, which can qualify you for a better loan rate when you buy a house or a car one day. And they can earn you cash back, so, as a strategic spender, you can use different rewards cards for different types of purchases and maximize savings.

But the benefits don't stop there: Credit cards offer a wide range of perks, many of which are underutilized — in part because lots of people don't know they exist.

In a recent WalletHub survey, less than half of the respondents were familiar with secondary credit card benefits, or benefits that might not be a card's main feature but, when taken advantage of, can still save you time and money.

Here are seven of the top credit card perks you may not know about.