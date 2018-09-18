VISIT CNBC.COM

This is how much a $1.7 million Bugatti hypercar's oil change costs — it's as much as another car

Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images

The cost of a Bugatti, a French luxury car with only three models — Veyron, Chiron and Divo — typically ranges from $1.7 million to $3 million, and its newest Divo hypercar model, which sold out in one day, has a ticket price of $5.8 million.

But getting a Bugatti serviced costs a pretty penny too: For a Veyron, the least expensive model at $1.7 million, an oil change costs $20,000 to $25,000, according to Royalty Exotic Cars. That's about the the price of a new Toyota Camry.

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse WRC
Royalty Exotic Cars, a luxury car specialist and rental company based in Las Vegas, uploaded a YouTube video in July showing an oil change for a Bugatti Veyron. The price? $21,000, according to CEO Houston Crosta.

"Bugatti services are so expensive because of the exclusivity of the product," Crosta tells CNBC Make It. "Only select individuals own a Bugatti and the owners tend to have one or more Bugattis."

The Veyron uses a dry-sump oiling system with 16 different drain plugs, accessible after intricately removing parts of the underbody, which takes hours. Refilling requires removing the car's grill, rear fender liners and rear deck including rear brakes, which are bigger than front brakes.

Floyd Mayweather’s 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport failed to sell at the Scottsdale auctions.
A Bugatti oil change is recommended once a year, whether the car has been driven or not, according to Crosta. These oil changes assure that the vehicle is running at it's highest output and efficiency. These services include all fluids in the vehicle and other routine maintenance.

Owning a Bugatti comes at a high price beyond an oil change. "Tires alone are currently around $38,000," Costa says. "Such an amazing piece of machinery can be expected to be expensive."

Royalty Exotic Cars rents exotic, expensive cars in the U.S, including Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bugatti. The Bugatti Veyron is available to rent for $20,000 (including taxes) for 24 hours but don't expect to throw that money for personal pleasures.

"We do not rent the Bugatti for recreational driving, but mostly for movie productions, photo shoots, trade shows and conventions," says Crosta.

This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America
