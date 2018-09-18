This is how much a $1.7 million Bugatti hypercar's oil change costs — it's as much as another car

A Bugatti oil change is recommended once a year, whether the car has been driven or not, according to Crosta. These oil changes assure that the vehicle is running at it's highest output and efficiency. These services include all fluids in the vehicle and other routine maintenance.

Owning a Bugatti comes at a high price beyond an oil change. "Tires alone are currently around $38,000," Costa says. "Such an amazing piece of machinery can be expected to be expensive."

Royalty Exotic Cars rents exotic, expensive cars in the U.S, including Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bugatti. The Bugatti Veyron is available to rent for $20,000 (including taxes) for 24 hours but don't expect to throw that money for personal pleasures.

"We do not rent the Bugatti for recreational driving, but mostly for movie productions, photo shoots, trade shows and conventions," says Crosta.

