The Apple Watch Series 4 is a big, but expensive, upgrade

Until last year's Apple Watch Series 3, there wasn't a single wearable on the market that I'd wear for an extended period of time. After a week, or maybe a month, I'd get tired of the smart watch or fitness tracker and leave it in a dresser somewhere.

Then I got addicted to the Apple Watch and what it offers. I began to rely on it for dictating a quick text to my wife while driving, for directions while walking around the city and for tracking workouts.

The Apple Watch Series 4, and new watchOS 5 software that's rolling out to older Apple Watch models, continues to build on Apple's already fantastic smart watch and fitness tracker.

There's a lot you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 4, including the differences with the Series 3 that Apple will continue to sell, so let's dive in.