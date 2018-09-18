Asia set for a cautious open as US-China trade war escalates

Asia markets are set to open on a cautious note Tuesday following an escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

Australia's SPI futures traded at levels near the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,185.

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 22,910 and Osaka futures were at 23,070. The Japanese market was closed Monday for a public holiday.

President Donald Trump will impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and those duties will rise to 25 percent at the end of the year, according to a Monday announcement. The White House removed about 300 goods from a previously proposed list of affected products, including smart watches, some chemicals and other products such as bicycle helmets and high chairs. Beijing has already warned that it will retaliate against the measures.

The U.S. has already levied tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese products. Beijing responded with measures targeting $50 billion on American goods, raising fears about damage to the U.S. farm industry.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that the U.S. was seeking to restart trade talks with China.

U.S. futures also declined during early Asian hours, following the announcement. Dow futures were down some 90 points while Nasdaq and S&P futures also pointed to negative territory. That followed losses on Wall Street where the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4 percent.

Analysts said that the focus will now shift towards China's response to the announcement.

"China may be limited in its ability to impose similar tariffs in volume terms, but it can still aim to disrupt the US supply chain with those tech exports an obvious target and the cancelation of trade talks is also likely to dampen the mood," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

"We think (the) US trade spat with China is not just about bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the US, strategically the US is not happy with the approach China has taken in order (to) modernise itself," Catril added, noting that one of the key sticking points is intellectual property rights.

In the currency market, the Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the dollar, trading at 111.70 at 7:20 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to a previous low of 111.88.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, last traded at 94.496, having declined from levels above 94.800 previously.

Analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia suggested that if China decided to cancel new trade talks in response to the U.S. tariffs action, the dollar would likely recover most of its recent losses.