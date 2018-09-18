China's military and economic power 'cannot be denied' and US 'has to make room'

The United States needs to make room for China as a rising military power in the Asia-Pacific region, even if a declining U.S. presence there reduces stability, according to an expert.

Asia does not depend solely on the U.S. for security, but with the Chinese navy, army and air force growing in strength, a "far more multi-polar, unstable military environment" has resulted, said Robert Kaplan, senior advisor at consulting firm the Eurasia Group.

Speaking at the Singapore Summit on Saturday, he said: "America is the only country that's active in Asia that does not have territorial ambition inside Asia. And it's therefore kind of a balancing, even stabilizing power."