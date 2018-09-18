Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: China is 'out of bullets' to retaliate against Trump's new tariffs

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday that new U.S. tariffs on China are aimed at modifying Beijing's behavior and leveling the playing field for American companies competing there.

Ross appeared on CNBC the morning after the Trump administration announced that President Donald Trump will impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, with those duties rising to 25 percent at the end of the year.

China is "out of bullets" to retaliate because its imports to the U.S. are nearly four times larger than the U.S. exports to China, Ross said on "Squawk Box."

Last month, China unveiled a response list of tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods ranging from liquefied natural gas to certain types of aircraft.

"If China takes retaliatory action against our farmers or other industries, we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports," Trump said in a statement.

If "phase three" were to be implemented, on top of Monday's announced $200 billion in tariffs and the $50 billion already in place, all Chinese imports would be affected.

According to federal data, the U.S. imported more than $505 billion worth of goods from China last year.

The White House on Monday did remove about 300 goods from a previously proposed list of affected products, including smart watches, some chemicals, bicycle helmets and high chairs.

The tariffs are not "shot from the hip," Ross told CNBC. He said he sees only a minimal impact on inflation from price hikes as a result of the trade measures. Trump is trying to pressure China for productive talks, Ross added.

China is reviewing plans to send a delegation to Washington for trade talks, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing a government source in Beijing.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Reuters contributed to this report.