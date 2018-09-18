A possible showdown between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaughand Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of drunkenly assaulting her when they were both in high school in the early 1980s, looks in many ways like the faceoff between Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill in 1991.

If the hearing happens, it will be in front of the same committee — Senate Judiciary — with some of the same senators who were also on the panel 27 years ago: Republicans Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Utah's Orrin Hatch, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

And as in 1991, a woman would be testifying about sexually related claims against a Republican president's nominee that came to light only after the initial confirmation hearings took place. Likewise, millions of Americans would be paying close attention to the televised spectacle, trying to determine who is telling the truth about disputed events that occurred years before.

Like Thomas, Kavanaugh, a federal appellate judge, is adamantly denying the claims made by his own accuser.

Hill, in an op-ed article Tuesday in The New York Times, herself wrote that "It's impossible to miss the parallels" between the two hearings.

But there are also number of big differences between the two cases that should prevent the Kavanugh-Blasey Ford hearing from being a mere echo of Thomas-Hill. And the differences could not only be in how the witnesses are treated, but also in the outcome.