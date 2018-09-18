'Game of Thrones' took home the Emmy for best drama—here's how much each episode costs to produce

On Monday, HBO's "Game of Thrones" took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, letting the network tie Netflix for the most wins this year. The series also earned eight more awards, out of a total of 22 nominations, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Visual Effects.

The show has proven to be a worthwhile investment for HBO, but all of those CGI dragons and epic battle scenes don't come cheap.

Starting with the show's sixth season, a single "Game of Thrones" episode cost around $10 million to produce, according to an exclusive feature in the April 2016 print edition of Entertainment Weekly. That marks a budget increase of around $4 million per episode, up from the approximate $6 million earlier episodes cost, according to E! News.

Season eight will be even more expensive: Episodes will cost a whopping $15 million each, Variety reports.