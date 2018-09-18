I've been testing two of Apple's three new iPhones over the past several days: the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. They're the best iPhones Apple has ever made, and also the most expensive. The fully loaded iPhone XS Max with 512GB of storage costs $1,449, for example, which is more than some MacBooks.
But apart from the bigger screen on the Max, I've had a hard time really noticing a huge improvement over last year's iPhone X, which I still love. And if you want to save some money, you should wait for Apple's more affordable model — the iPhone XR — which starts at $749 and launches in October.
I'll dig through what you need to know about the phones, but here's the gist: they're so much like last year's iPhone X that most people probably won't be able to tell the XS and the X apart.