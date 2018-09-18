The iPhone X, even a year later, is still arguably the best phone on the market. The XS is basically a new model with some improvements.

Most of those improvements, though, are kind of hard to notice.

Take the screen, for example. It's still a brilliant, colorful and sharp OLED display that supports next-gen HDR 4K video. It's one of the best screens on the market, up there with the display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But some of the improvements, like its increased dynamic range, can only be spotted when viewing photos. And even then, I don't think most folks will notice. This isn't bad; it just means the screen is still really good and we're getting to a point where it's hard to distinguish upgrades.

The speakers sound awesome. They're louder than the iPhone X, and Apple also worked to tune the stereo sound so that audio sounds wider or more narrow, depending on the scene. This means movies, games and music will sound much better when you're watching in landscape mode.

By getting rid of the bezels, the black borders around the display, with last year's X, Apple managed to squeeze a large 5.8-inch screen into a pocketable form factor. Years ago people balked at a 5.8-inch screen. But now it feels ordinary.

The larger iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch screen, which is bigger than the 6.4-inch on the massive Galaxy Note 9, but it still doesn't feel too big to me. It's the device I prefer of the two, and I love reading the news or filling out a crossword on the bigger screen.