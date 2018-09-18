Jack Ma, Chuck Robbins, and other tech leaders sound off on US-China trade tensions

President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods Monday night. Some of Apple's products were spared at the last minute, but the tech sector isn't completely removed from the line of fire — or the debate.

"I don't want to speak for [the Trump administration], but I think they looked at this and said that it's not really great for the United States to put a tariff on those type of products," Cook told ABC's "Good Morning America" Tuesday.

Cook has consistently spoken out about the ongoing trade tensions, saying he's optimistic the U.S. and China will come to an agreement. He's not the only tech executive hoping for a reconciliation.