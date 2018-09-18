Watch SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reveal who bought a trip around the moon

[The stream is slated to start at about 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will announce the company's latest endeavor on Monday, unveiling the identity of the person signed with the company to fly around the moon.

This individual would become the first private passenger to visit the moon. SpaceX said the lunar mission will launch on the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) vehicle it is building, with testing expected to begin next year.

Only two dozen people have ever been to the moon, with the final Apollo mission in 1972 marking the last time a human visited the moon.

Musk may also include more details about BFR in Monday's announcement, as he confirmed on Twitter that the latest renderings of the behemoth rocket are a new version. BFR is the flagship for the SpaceX vision of creating a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars and Musk has said "you've got to put a base on the moon" if the public is going to get "fired up" about opportunities space.