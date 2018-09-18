The 5 best—and 5 worst—states for paying off debt

Thanks to exorbitant and often unavoidable expenses like housing, credit card bills and student loans, Americans are in the red. In certain states, however, residents are better — and worse — at managing their individual share of that debt, according to a report from financial website Credible.

Researchers gathered data from more than 540,000 borrowers from all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., "to calculate average monthly credit card, student loan and housing payments as a percentage of monthly income." On average, the report explains, Americans pay about $207 on their credit card debt, $370 on their student loans and $906 on their rent or mortgage each month.

Based on their data, researchers created a debt-to-income ratio and an overall score of 0-100 for each state: "0 being where debt payments are the highest percentage of monthly income, and 100 being where monthly payments are the lowest percentage of monthly income."

Here are the top five states where residents are best at paying their personal monthly debt: