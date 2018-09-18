India is a country renowned for its bustling tech start-up scene. But it's the hospitality industry that's making waves with workers, according to LinkedIn's list of top start-ups in India to work for in 2018.

Five-year-old hospitality company OYO Rooms stole pole position in the rankings this year after building a team of loyal staff in India and beyond. Dubbed "OYOpreneurs," employees are encouraged from day one to embrace a sense of ownership in the business and help shape the firm as it rapidly expands.

Elsewhere, transportation, fitness and insurance proved they were among the industries ripe for disruption in the fast-evolving country. CNBC Make It takes a look at the full list of the 25 most attractive start-ups in India right now.

25. Exadatum

Global headcount: 70

Headquarters: Pune

Product development company Exadatum helps businesses make sense of large volumes of data by providing them with analytics tools. Since launching in Pune in 2016, the team has developed particular expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The business also has a base in New York and is actively looking for new recruits with Java, Python and C++ skills.

24. Meesho

Global headcount: Bengaluru

Headquarters: 225

Meesho is a social commerce platform that helps small businesses and individuals start online stores via social sites such as Instagram and Facebook. Shortly after launching in late 2015, the young start-up became one of three Indian companies to be given a place on the highly-coveted Y Combinator program - a start-up accelerator that helps fund new entrepreneurial ventures.

The program has helped shape the likes of Airbnb and Coinbase.

23. Shuttl

Global headcount: 300

Headquarters: Gurugram

Shuttl is an app-based transport service for commuters. The business launched in 2015 to improve the country's often disorganized public transport system by allowing users to pre-book journeys on affordable, air-conditioned buses. It currently supports over 45,000 rides daily in seven cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, but plans to grow that number tenfold in the coming year, doubling its number of employees in the process.