Trump on Kavanaugh accusation hearing: 'We want everybody to be able to speak'

Trump: Kavanaugh is a 'truly outstanding person' and FBI should not be involved in sexual assault allegations 9 Mins Ago | 02:09

President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to the news that the Senate has scheduled a hearing on Monday to consider allegations that his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted a woman when he was in high school.

"It's a process, and we all feel, speaking for all Republicans, we want to go through this process, and we want to give everyone a chance to say what they have to say...We will delay the process until it's finished out," Trump said. "We want to get to the bottom of everything. We want everybody to be able to speak up and speak out."

Speaking at a White House meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump also said that the FBI should not be involved further investigating the Kavanaugh allegation because, "they don't want to be involved. It's not really their thing."

The president has not spoken personally to Kavanaugh in recent days, he said. "I haven't wanted to speak to Judge Kavanaugh...specifically because I thought it was a good idea not too," Trump said, adding, "I'm totally supportive, I'm very supportive."

Kavanaugh's nomination has been in turmoil since the explosive allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, who said that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were both teenagers.

Ford's allegation became public on September 16, just days before the Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation, which had seemed all but assured.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.