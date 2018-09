Market jitters escalated in the last 24 hours, as trade relations between the U.S. and China took a turn for the worse.

On Monday, the U.S. administration announced that the States would inflict 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, of which those duties would end up rising to 25 percent by year-end.

The latest round of tariffs comes after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC's Becky Quick that President Donald Trump had "not been satisfied" with the state of trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

Following the news, China responded to the fresh tariffs stating that it had no choice but to retaliate, in order to safeguard its rights and interest in a free trade world. This latest developments come about a week after news circulated that the U.S. was seeking to reignite trade discussions with China.

