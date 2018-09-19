As investors chase pot stocks rally, some show caution: 'This is just stupid time'

There is a new mania infecting the stock market: pot stocks.

Cannabis-related stocks are soaring as companies and investors are clamoring to get exposure to the burgeoning marijuana-legalization trend. But many veteran traders and investors are cautious on buying pot stocks after the sector's surge, saying the frenzy is reminiscent of previous bubbles.

In June, Canada announced it will legalize recreational marijuana use effective Oct. 17, sparking a series of industry moves. Soon after Canadian marijuana producer Tilray filed for an initial public offering, which occurred in July.

In August, Molson Coors said it will partner with The Hydropothecary Corporation to develop cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. Later that month beer maker Constellation Brands invested an additional $4 billionin Canadian-cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

As a result of the news, pot stocks are soaring. Canopy Growth's stock has more than doubled this year.

Tilray shares are doing even better and have become the poster-child of the pot stock frenzy.

The marijuana producer's shares are up more than 800 percent through Wednesday morning since its first day of trading after its July IPO and rose nearly 600 percent in the past month. The stock is also up nearly 50 percent Wednesday, a day after its CEO Brendan Kennedy told CNBC's Jim Cramer that pharmaceutical companies should partner with cannabis producers as a "hedge" against the space.

One investment banker believes the pot stock party is just getting started and predicts more public offerings from the industry.

"Clearly investor appetite for Cannabis companies is on the rise. This is a global sector that is opening up and the early movers are reaping the rewards in their valuations and access to capital," Canaccord Genuity's Graham Saunders said in an email Wednesday. "The race is on and the landscape of large publicly-listed U.S. Cannabis companies is about to increase materially."