European markets look to open higher, brushing off trade dispute

European markets are expected to open broadly higher on Wednesday with investors appearing to brush off escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points higher at 7,310; the German DAX is seen 40 points higher at 12,181 and the French CAC is expected to open 10 points higher at 5,368, according to IG.

European markets are following positive sentiment seen in Asia, where markets rose on Wednesday despite the U.S.' decision to implement a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

In response, China announced tariffs targeting more than 5,000 U.S. products — worth about $60 billion, will go into effect on September 24. The country has also filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the U.S.

Meanwhile, President Trump appeared to leave the door open for negotiations with China, telling reporters during a visit with Poland's president that the U.S. may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.