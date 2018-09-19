Markets

European markets look to open higher, brushing off trade dispute

  • European markets are expected to open broadly higher on Wednesday with investors appearing to brush off escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
  • The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points higher at 7,310; the German DAX is seen 40 points higher at 12,181 and the French CAC is expected to open 10 points higher at 5,368, according to IG.

European markets are following positive sentiment seen in Asia, where markets rose on Wednesday despite the U.S.' decision to implement a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

In response, China announced tariffs targeting more than 5,000 U.S. products — worth about $60 billion, will go into effect on September 24. The country has also filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the U.S.

Meanwhile, President Trump appeared to leave the door open for negotiations with China, telling reporters during a visit with Poland's president that the U.S. may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

In other Asia news, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss denuclearisation appears to have been successful.

North Korea has agreed to "permanently" abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts, and is willing to close its main nuclear complex if the United States takes reciprocal action South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, European leaders will be arriving in Austria on Wednesday ahead of an informal summit at which immigration and Brexit are expected to be the main subjects of discussion. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is reported to be ready to call on the EU to show "goodwill and determination" to avoid a disorderly Brexit, an unnamed senior source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Recent reports suggest French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to use Thursday's meeting to encourage EU leaders to support U.K. proposals for a post-Brexit deal. An entire summit dedicated to Brexit talks is expected in November.

It's a quiet day for data and earnings with U.K. inflation numbers for August released at 09:30 a.m. London time, and home improvement firm Kingfisher reporting half year results.

