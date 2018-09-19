A television assembly company in a South Carolina county that Office of Management and Budget Chief Mick Mulvaney represented in Congress has won an exemption from new tariffs that the Trump administration is imposing on goods made in China.

The decision to grant a waiver to Element Electronics of Winnsboro, South Carolina, led the firm to reverse its previously announced decision to close its plant, which employs more than 130 people, in the face of looming tariffs.

Element is the only assembler of televisions located in the United States. The company uses TV components that are made in China.

"Element Electronics is currently and will continue to do business throughout the U.S. with its many incredible retail partners," a company representative said in a statement emailed to CNBC. "While there have been some recent changes to its South Carolina assembly facility, that will not impact the tremendous commitment the company has to provide great products and incredible support to all consumers."