When an all-male panel of senators grilled Anita Hill in October 1991 about her accusations of sexual misconduct against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, the Senate so disproportionately favored men, it lacked even a women's restroom.

The spectacle sent women to the polls in record numbers the following year, with 6 million more turning out than in 1988. Dubbed "The Year of the Woman," voters tripled the number of women in the Senate and sent a record 24 non-incumbent women to the House of Representatives.

Nearly three decades later, the women in the Senate have a place to go to the bathroom, but not everything has changed. With lawmakers gearing up to question President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and possibly his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, about a decades-old allegation of attempted rape on Monday, it'll still be all men on the Republican side of the Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh has categorically denied the accusation.

But unlike in 1991, voters won't have to wait a year to go to the polls this time around. With the November midterms just weeks away, and a nationwide #MeToo movement fueling record numbers of women candidates in both the House and the Senate, experts are saying another Year of the Woman may be in full swing.

And it could be dangerous for Republicans.

"It is the Year of the Woman, and they nominated none," said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster and the president of Lake Research Partners. "The single biggest mistake that the Republican Party made was not nominating more women."

More women than ever are running for Congress this cycle, and the dramatic increase comes mainly from one party. More than 200 of the 262 women running for House and Senate seats this cycle are Democrats, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women and Politics.