Many just wanted more from their jobs or careers. Around 22 percent said they struggled with growing their career. Approximately the same percent wanted to be more passionate about the job they did.

Nearly 4 in 5 admitted to career regrets and many of those regrets echoed the survey's top challenges. For instance, around a third said they wished they'd achieved work-life balance.

And while one in five felt disengaged, around the same share said they they wished they'd pursued a dream job or leadership opportunity. Many wished they'd connected more with other employees and created a support system or network.

Another huge regret? Not asking for help. It's a common issue in the workplace, says Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer Leah Weiss. People can struggle to cope with any number of stresses, from issues at home to overwhelming work demands. "We're simply not communicating these problems," Weiss tells CNBC Make It.