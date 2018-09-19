Watch Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos talk about space at Air Force Association conference

[The stream is slated to start at about 3:40 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Jeff Bezos will deliver the keynote speech Wednesday of the 2018 Air, Space & Cyber conference, hosted by the Air Force Association (AFA) in Maryland.

The CEO of Amazon will talk about the space industry, as well as Blue Origin, the space venture he founded. While Bezos may be better known for building the e-commerce empire, his entrepreneurial work at Blue Origin is increasingly getting noticed. Bezos pours about $1 billion of his Amazon stock into Blue Origin each year and he's only expected to up that amount. Bezos has said publicly that Blue Origin is "the most important work" he's doing.

Blue Origin is headed quickly toward commercial operations as the company nears the end of testing for several of its major projects. Its BE-4 engine, the thunderous staple of Blue Origin's propulsion business, has demonstrated that it "works, and works well," CEO Bob Smith told CNBC in April.



The company also hopes to soon launch humans into space on its New Shepard rocket, which has flown nine times. New Shepard is being built to offer tourists a ride to space, bringing passengers in a capsule up past 350,000 feet, where they would spend about 10 minutes floating in zero gravity before returning back to Earth.

Bezos will be joined Wednesday by retired Gen. Larry Spencer, the president and CEO of the AFA.