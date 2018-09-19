Marijuana stocks could get a further jolt from midterm elections, Sessions exit

Marijuana could be the real winner in upcoming midterm elections.

Cowen's Washington Research Group looked into a few potential outcomes for November and found that regardless of the political party in power, midterms will "deliver incremental catalysts" for the pot landscape.

"Few industries are better positioned than cannabis regardless of outcome," Cowen senior analyst Vivien Azer wrote in a note to clients this week. "Generally speaking, the higher the Blue Wave, the better for the budding industry though even a potential Red Wave is likely to feature pockets of good news."

Weed stocks have caught the attention of Wall Street in recent weeks. Canadian marijuana producerTilray rose 40 percent Wednesday and is set to add to a 400 percent increase over the last month. Other producers Canopy Growth and GW Pharmaceuticals rallied 7 percent and 3 percent, respectively on Wednesday. Tilray posted its second-best day ever on Tuesday after announcing approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to import pot to the United States for medical research.

Cowen covers Tilray, with a $62 price target and a "Buy" rating on the stock. The firm also recommends clients buy Canopy Growth Corporation, KushCo, Constellation Brands, and Imperial Brands.

The main roadblock now, as Azer sees it, is Attorney General Jeff Sessions who has said that "good people don't smoke marijuana," and is vehemently against legalization.

"It is hard to imagine his replacement being more hostile to cannabis," Azer said. "Though Sessions is replaced and the Trump re-elect will continue to play offense in Colorado, which could pay cannabis dividends."

President Trump's increasing criticism of Sessions raises the likelihood he could be fired or exit after the elections. "I don't have an Attorney General. It's very sad," Trump told the Hill.TV on Tuesday.