Also in the photo is Johnson's laptop, playing the movie "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" the recent documentary on Fred Rogers, a.k.a., "Mr. Rogers," of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

"[E]xcellent. Highly recommend," commented Johnson in the post, though he admitted he "wound up passed out on the couch like a wounded buffalo" after "destroying" his sushi.

The post has since garnered over 1.5 million likes and upwards of 11,000 comments.

Sharing shots of what he has called the "Sunday sushi express," along with whatever movie he's watching, has become a thing with Johnson, who currently stars in HBO's "Ballers." In August it was another colorful sushi extravaganza and a documentary on comedian Garry Shandling, along with a slice of wisdom.