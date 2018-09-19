Wall Street is set to open higher after Dow surges 185 points as trade fears ease

The question now that the Chinese government retaliated against the latest U.S. trade salvo with new tariffs is whether President Donald Trump will follow through on a threat to put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports. (WSJ)



* China's second-in-command: We're facing 'greater difficulties' in keeping economy stable (CNBC)

Beijing will "outlast" Washington in their trade war and "emerge stronger," according to Chinese state media. "If the U.S. really wants to end the trade conflict, it should show more sincerity," state media reports. (CNBC)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a agreement that both said would usher in a new era of peace. North Korea also agreed to take further steps towards denuclearization. (USA Today)

The woman accusing President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault — Christine Blasey Ford — said an investigation by the FBI should be "the first step" before she testifies before the Senate. (CNBC)



* Republicans are privately worried about Kavanaugh (Axios)

Trump is expected to travel to North and South Carolina today to assess the damage from Hurricane Florence, which left more than 32 people dead and some 300,000 utility customers without power. (USA Today)



* Florence hammers North Carolina agriculture – losses include 3.4 million dead chickens, turkeys (CNBC)

A majority of Americans believe Bob Woodward's book and the anonymous NYT op-ed, which warned of internal resistance to Trump, according to a new poll. There's no evidence they've changed American's opinions of him. (Axios)

Democrats were given fresh ammunition to use during the midterms after White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration will "probably" address reform of "larger entitlements" next year. (CNBC)



* The 5 battlefields for control of the House (NY Times)

Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen quit in a money laundering scandal which involved 200 billion euros — or $234 billion — flowing through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, most of which was suspicious. (Reuters)

A new review by ProPublica found that 15 employers in the past year, including Uber, have advertised jobs on Facebook (FB) exclusively to men. Many of the job postings played on stereotypes and were not visible to women.

Google's G Suite is launching a new "Work Insights" tools that show managers whether and how employees are using productivity apps like Docs and Sheets. The product, similar to Microsoft's analytics product, is currently in beta. (CNBC)

United Airlines (UAL) debuted a new boarding process in an effort to combat clusters of travelers around gates, and make sure flights depart on time as more travelers opt to fly. Passengers will line up in two lines instead of five. (CNBC)