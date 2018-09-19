While you may think it's best to stick to a script, you should also add a bit of personality to your answers.

"Your interviewer is hoping to hear who you really are," Welch says. "They want to see if you'll fit in, culturally."

For example, Welch says that if she was interviewing for a job as a journalist, she would start her answer by saying, "I was born in Portland, Oregon, and I come from a big, crazy and generally happy Italian family. But for the purposes of this job, I began my life as a writer at my high school newspaper."

One or two small details that show you are self-aware, empathetic or any other positive trait you're hoping to demonstrate can go a long way.

"Use this opportunity to actually say something like, 'The one thing that doesn't show up on my resume is my values,'" Welch suggests.

Jot down notes on what you'd like to convey about yourself in your answer. Or better yet, practice your response for a friend or family member.

"Be prepared," Welch says. "Know it's coming at you, and don't wing it. It's an incredible opportunity to differentiate yourself."

