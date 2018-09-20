Amazon just showed how serious it is about owning the smart home — and made Apple look slow

Besides the seemingly endless number of new products introduced on Thursday, Amazon's launch event revealed two other things about the company: it is serious about owning the smart home space and is capable of running a more exciting event than Apple.

Amazon announced 15 new Alexa-enabled products on Thursday, including a microwave, a clock, an amplifier and car gadgets. The company also launched new services, like Alexa Hunches, which makes suggestions (such as to turn off your light at night) based on daily behavior.

The goal is to make the Alexa voice assistant more ubiquitous around the home.

Once considered an odd experiment, the Echo devices powered by Alexa have become the clear leader in the smart home market. And with all the new products rolled out on Thursday, it's evident that Amazon wants Alexa not just in your living room, but also in every bedroom, and even in the garage.