There's a booming job market for corporate insiders willing to share secret info with cyber criminals 

In Russia, one organization is looking for "long-term, quality employees" from telecommunications providers with the promise of "fair, on-time" pay. Another group promises experienced bankers around $2,000 per month for "one hour of work per day." In Mexico, another ad promises employees from well-known banks high pay with little risk, on the condition of "absolute discretion."

This is today's competitive job market for criminal corporate insiders.

This week, Amazon said it is investigating claims that company insiders across Asia were making money by selling retail secrets. In their case, corporate insiders may have been trading in proprietary information to help Amazon marketplace sellers based in the region get an unfair sales advantage.

But Amazon is far from the only company facing pervasive insider threats, especially in locations in Eastern Europe, Russia, Asia and North Africa. There, employees can sometimes quadruple their salaries or more by working with a criminal enterprise to sabotage their own employer.