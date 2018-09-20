Airlines

American Airlines raises baggage fees by $5

  • The new prices will be up to $30 from $25 for the first checked bag and $40 up from $35 for the second, effective for tickets purchased beginning Sept. 21.
  • United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have also raised their fees. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines also increased date-change fees.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 (front) and Delta Airlines Airbus A350 aircraft (background, obscured) wait to take off at Beijing airport on July 25, 2018. - Beijing hailed 'positive steps' as major US airlines and Hong Kong's flag carrier moved to comply on July 25 with its demand to list Taiwan as part of China, sparking anger on the island. 
Greg Baker | AFP | Getty Images
An American Airlines Boeing 787 (front) and Delta Airlines Airbus A350 aircraft (background, obscured) wait to take off at Beijing airport on July 25, 2018. - Beijing hailed 'positive steps' as major US airlines and Hong Kong's flag carrier moved to comply on July 25 with its demand to list Taiwan as part of China, sparking anger on the island. 

American Airlines, the world's largest airline, will charge customers $5 more for the first and second checked bags for travel in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Caribbean, the company said Thursday.

The new prices will be up to $30 from $25 for the first checked bag and $40 up from $35 for the second, effective for tickets purchased beginning Sept. 21. Certain AAdvantage members will continue to be eligible for free checked bags.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have also raised their fees. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines also increased date-change fees.

Several lawmakers want to include a regulatory provision for federal officials to evaluate fees in a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration. This comes after lawmakers asked airlines to explain the reasoning behind some of their fees, including those for checked baggage and seat assignments, earlier this month.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
ALK
---
JBLU
---
DAL
---
UAL
---
AAL
---